Denmark completes evacuation operations in Afghanistan: Defense Ministry

The Danish air force has finished flights out of Kabul, has evacuated over 1,000 people since the Taliban took over, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The last Danish Hercules plane has taken off from Kabul. Since August 15, the Danish air force has taken more than 1,000 people out of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

The list of evacuees includes diplomatic personnel from the Danish embassy in Kabul, their families, and former translators who assisted the country's troops in Afghanistan, as well as Danish nationals and citizens of some other countries.

On August 15, Afghanistan fell under the control of the Taliban, prompting many countries to begin evacuating their citizens and diplomats, as well as limited numbers of local collaborators. As thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport in the hope of getting out, the radical movement closed the gates to all but foreign citizens. It also warned that all evacuations must end on August 31. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor