Despite knowledge, people falling prey to cybercrime frauds in K'taka: DCP Isha Panth

Bengaluru, Aug 3 Despite several awareness campaigns by the police department and victims knowing very well what is happening, cybercrime fraudsters can influence the victims to gain trust and then cheat them in Bengaluru.

Talking to , Isha Panth, DCP Command Centre and nodal officer for cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics police stations said that knowledge is an issue with the victims of cybercrime frauds reported in the city.

The victims know what they are doing. But, these fraudsters can do social engineering and make the victims trust them, this is happening despite awareness campaigns, she explained.

The case of 37-year-old Sai Meena K.J. fits the bill in this context. She is now being questioned by Cyber Crime police as she had opened as many as 8 bank accounts as per the request of a friend and they were misused.

The friend posing as a doctor from England got introduced to her on social media in November 2020. She was asked to open bank accounts in her name to help his businessman friend.

Meena opened accounts in SBI, Axis Bank, Union Bank, IDFC, Bank of Maharashtra and Federal bank. All these accounts were misused to accept money out of fraudulent transactions.

She got to know about this, only when the Cybercrime sleuths knocked on her doors with the list of people from across the country who transferred money to these accounts and got cheated.

DCP Isha pant said that this kind of crime when it happens, happens very quickly. "Even bank employees have fallen prey to them and many complaints have been registered," she explained.

Fraudsters will have all the information. "It is common knowledge that the users of debit or credit cards should not divulge details. Educated people knowing very well end up giving all details and lose money," she said.

