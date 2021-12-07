Diesel, petrol prices steady in metros on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 7 Prices of diesel and petrol remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Tuesday.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai too, it remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Tuesday but retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

Notably, fuel prices remained largely steady since Diwali (November 4) when the Centre and some states reduced duties on them.

