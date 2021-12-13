Diesel, petrol prices unchanged on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 13 Oil marketing companies on Monday kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67.

In Chennai, it remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Monday but retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

The prices have remained unchanged since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

