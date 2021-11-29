Diesel, petrol prices unchanged since early November

New Delhi, Nov 29 Oil marketing companies have continued to keep prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities post revision of duties by the Centre and state governments on the Diwali eve in early November.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi remained static at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 103.97 per litre, respectively on Monday.

In the financial capital Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates remained at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Sunday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic.

In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May 2020 to mobilise additional resources for the Covid relief measures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor