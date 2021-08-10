Digital crime on rise, MHA helps 18 states to get cyber forensic labs

Published: August 10, 2021

Digital crime on rise, MHA helps 18 states to get cyber forensic labs

New Delhi, Aug 10 With rising cyber crime cases across the country, 18 states have got state-of-the-art cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories. These laboratories, set up with the help of the Ministry of Home Affairs, have helped the law enforcement agencies in cracking thousands of cyber crime cases, including child pornography.

