Displaced Afghans 'lost everything' as Taliban escalates offences

As Taliban is capturing Afghanistan's territories, hundreds of war-affected people have been displaced due to the recent fights between the Afghan forces and the terrorist group in the northern region of the war-torn country.

People of Afghanistan are in a miserable state, as their houses are destroyed by the Taliban and have no option left except to take shelter in the camps. They said that some families had to leave members behind -- including their young sons -- because of a lack of transportation or other resources, according to Tolo News.

Mohammadullah, a refugee said that they (his family) were displaced from the Archi district of Kunduz a month ago due to the fighting. He said he could hardly manage to evacuate the families from Kunduz, reported Tolo News.

"Our family members and children were left behind, we managed to evacuate the women," said Mohammadullah.

While, Shukria, from Kunduz, said she had barely managed to bring her children to Kabul. She was separated from her husband in Kunduz. "He was on the frontlines, I don't know where he is now, I don't have any information about him, we are so distressed," she said as quoted by Tolo News.

The Taliban on Thursday captured Herat, the 11th provincial capital in the country. After the announcement of withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of cities of Sar-e-Pol, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan, Pul-e-Khumri, Farah and Zaranj.

The insurgent force has unleashed large-scale violence, creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country. Taliban brutally killed civilians and the previous provincial government officials who had no combat role in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, Khaama Press reported.

The group also brutally massacred civilians and security personal in the Malistan district in Ghazni province. The UK and US have embassies described the Taliban's aggression as entirely unacceptable and a blatant civilian massacre, constituting war crimes.

Earlier this month, the US said that any attack on a civilian humanitarian facility protected by international law should be investigated as a possible war crime.

Over 30,000 people in the South of Afghanistan have been displaced due to violence in the region, particularly in the Kandahar province, which has witnessed heavy fighting in recent months as Taliban terrorists mount a blistering offensive, government officials said.

There were also many families who have been displaced in the provinces of Farah Badghis and Helmand, TOLOnews reported. The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month.

( With inputs from ANI )

