Doctor in Bihar's Jamui killed for 'illicit' relationship

Patna, Aug 31 A doctor in Bihar's Jamui district was beaten to death on Tuesday on the suspicion of having an illicit relationship, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Pandit (40), a resident of Nichli Sewa village. He was in the clinic when four persons barged in, dragged him out, and brutally assaulted him with batons.

The accused, identified as Gautam Das, Arvind Das, Mahesh Das, and Arvind Kumar Das, beat Pandit till be succumbed. The entire incident occurred in broad daylight. Some of the patients were also injured as they were tried to save the doctor.

After the incident, the victim's family reached the clinic and took Pandit to the primary health centre in adjoining Gidhhaur block where doctors declared him dead.

"We have registered an FIR on murder charges against four persons in Gidhhaur police station. The accused are at large. We will nab them soon," said investigating officer Rajiv Kumar.

During investigation, it appeared that someone had uploaded a photograph of Pandit and a woman of Bichla Tola village on social media on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Since then, the accused were suspecting that Pandit had illicit relations with that woman.

