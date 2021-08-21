Dollar Run: Strong greenback to pound Indian rupee (IANS Currency Forecast)
By IANS | Published: August 21, 2021 10:36 PM2021-08-21T22:36:05+5:302021-08-21T23:00:14+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 21 A strong US dollar as well as global concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic is ...
Next
New Delhi, Aug 21 A strong US dollar as well as global concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to weaken the Indian rupee further during the upcoming trade week.
"Global cues such as a strong US dollar as well as a weak CNH
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app