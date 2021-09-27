Don't worry about 'little bit mischief' on LoC: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar, Sep 27 Lieutenant General, D.P. Pandey, GOC of army's Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said on Monday that people should not worry about "a little bit of mischief" on the Line of Control (LoC).

In an obvious reference to recent incidents of infiltration and an occasional ceasefire violation on the LoC, Lt General Pandey said: "The army is ready to deal with any situation on the LoC and the hinterland.

"People have understood the game of the separatists.

"The situation is peaceful across the valley and the tourist footfall is increasing. Bookings at the hotels is also good".

The senior army officer was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Boniyar in Uri sector.

He said that the army is alert and ready to deal with any situation along the LoC or in the hinterland.

