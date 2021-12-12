Dozen people missing after gas explosion in Sicily: Reports
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2021 11:27 AM2021-12-12T11:27:18+5:302021-12-12T11:35:11+5:30
At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media report.
The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the Giornale di Sicilia newspaper said.
The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing.
According to the il Messaggero newspaper, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.
The search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
