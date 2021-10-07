Dy Secy Sherman met EAM Jaishankar to expand US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership: Ned Price

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday (local time) met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi to further expand the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Both the diplomates have discussed regional developments, including in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and China.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi to further expand the U.S.-India comprehensive global strategic partnership," US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They discussed regional developments, including in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the People's Republic of China, and discussed implementing outcomes from the recent bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi and the recent Quad Leaders Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States and India on global issues," he added.

During his visit, Sherman also met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Modi's recent visit to the USA. She expressed the United States' gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's announcement that India, which is the world's largest vaccine producer, would soon resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines from October.

Sherman and Shringla also reviewed pressing regional and global security issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and the People's Republic of China, added the statement.

The two diplomats also discussed ongoing efforts to return Myanmar to a path of democracy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor