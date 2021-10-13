EAM Jaishankar meets Armenian counterpart in Yerevan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan where they agreed on enhancing trade, education and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A warm and productive meeting with FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia today. Discussed a roadmap to take our bilateral cooperation forward. Agreed on enhancing our trade, education and cultural exchanges."

Jaishankar also met the president of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan and discussed the importance of nurturing the bonds between the two countries.

Jaishankar arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday and was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. He is the first Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Armenia.

Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. His visit will conclude today.

( With inputs from ANI )

