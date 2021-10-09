EAM Jaishankar meets Danish PM in New Delhi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday met with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who is on a three-day visit to India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for her first India visit. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

Speaking after the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Frederiksen said that she sees an ambitious Indian government taking responsibility for the issue of green transition in India and the rest of the world.

"Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I signed and agreed on a green strategic partnership. We see an ambitious Indian government who wants to take great responsibility when it comes to green transition in India and the rest of the world," said the Denmark PM.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Frederiksen's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March. EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

( With inputs from ANI )

