EAM Jaishankar meets former Mauritius PM Ramgoolam after his recovery from COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met former Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, last month for COVID-19 complications.

Expressing his happiness while meeting with Ramgoolam, who was discharged from AIIMS two weeks ago, Jaishankar said, "Value his strong support for our exceptional relationship".

"Pleased to meet former Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Glad to see that he has recovered fully. Value his strong support for our exceptional relationship," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Ramgoolam was admitted to AIIMS on September 9 as he was suffering from COVID-19 complications. He was treated by a team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, professor of Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Critical Care Dr Anjan Trikha and associate professor in the Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal.

Ramgoolam was brought to New Delhi on an aircraft equipped with emergency medical equipment and medicines including a ventilator, oxygen cylinders and a special isolation pod to shift the patient. Three doctors and a paramedic were also present on board.

( With inputs from ANI )

