EAM Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart in Kazakhstan, discusses bilateral, regional cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov and discussed bilateral and regional cooperation.Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbourhood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch."

Jaishankar on Monday arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021, which will be held on Tuesday.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan on October 11 and 12. Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting.

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

( With inputs from ANI )

