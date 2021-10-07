Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan's capital

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (IST), with a depth of 22 km in Kabul.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 05:31:01 IST, Lat: 30.05 & Long: 68.28, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 508km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Centre of Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor