Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan's capital
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 06:41 AM2021-10-07T06:41:40+5:302021-10-08T00:06:03+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (IST), with a depth of 22 km in Kabul.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 05:31:01 IST, Lat: 30.05 & Long: 68.28, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 508km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Centre of Seismology.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
