Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region
By ANI | Published: September 5, 2021 01:05 PM2021-09-05T13:05:08+5:302021-09-05T13:15:08+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.
The earthquake jolted the region at 05:26 (UTC). The quake had a depth of 42.5 km, USGS said.
"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-05 05:26 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted.
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor