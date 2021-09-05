Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

The earthquake jolted the region at 05:26 (UTC). The quake had a depth of 42.5 km, USGS said.

"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-05 05:26 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted.

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

