Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region
By ANI | Published: September 9, 2021 09:51 AM2021-09-09T09:51:42+5:302021-09-09T10:00:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.
"Prelim M5.6 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-09 03:47 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
