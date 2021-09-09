Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

September 9, 2021

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

"Prelim M5.6 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-09 03:47 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

