Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 10:32 PM2021-12-07T22:32:10+5:302021-12-07T22:40:18+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.
"M5.8 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Dec-07 15:55 UTC," USGS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
