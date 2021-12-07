Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.

"M5.8 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Dec-07 15:55 UTC," USGS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

