Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Vanuatu's Port Vila

By ANI | Published: August 18, 2021 05:04 PM2021-08-18T17:04:54+5:302021-08-18T17:15:07+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale jolted Vanuatu's capital city Port-Vila on Wednesday afternoon, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 15:40:07 IST at a depth of 107 Kms, as per the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 7.0, Occurred on 18-08-2021, 15:40:07 IST, Lat: -14.94 & Long: 166.93, Depth: 107 Km, Location: 344km NNW of Port-Vila," NCS said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

