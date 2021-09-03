Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: September 3, 2021 12:10 AM2021-09-03T00:10:11+5:302021-09-03T00:20:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Thursday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 02-09-2021, 22:25:54 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.62, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 97km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor