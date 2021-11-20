Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Afghanistan's Kabul
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 19:33:52 IST, Lat: 31.73 & Long: 69.65, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 316km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
