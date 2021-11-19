Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan's Kabul
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck 202 km NNW of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-11-2021, 16:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.17 & Long: 68.17, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 202km NNW of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
