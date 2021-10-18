Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 03:05 AM2021-10-18T03:05:53+5:302021-10-18T03:15:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad on Monday.
The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 01:41:55 IST with a depth of 20 Km, 128km South of Fayzabad city of Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 18-10-2021, 01:41:55 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 128km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor