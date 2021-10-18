Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad on Monday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 01:41:55 IST with a depth of 20 Km, 128km South of Fayzabad city of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 18-10-2021, 01:41:55 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 128km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor