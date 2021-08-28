Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 06:24 PM2021-08-28T18:24:52+5:302021-08-28T18:35:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 81 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Saturday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 28-08-2021, 17:54:02 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.14, Depth: 160 Km, Location: 81km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
