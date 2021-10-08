Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 rocks Indonesia's Northern Sumatra
By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 04:20 PM2021-10-08T16:20:53+5:302021-10-08T16:30:06+5:30
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Northern Sumatra on Friday at 15:34 IST, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to NCS, the quake rocked at 15:34:58 IST Friday at a depth of 125 kilometres.
( With inputs from ANI )
