Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 rocks Indonesia's Northern Sumatra

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Northern Sumatra on Friday at 15:34 IST, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the quake rocked at 15:34:58 IST Friday at a depth of 125 kilometres.

