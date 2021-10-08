Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 rocks Indonesia's Northern Sumatra

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Northern Sumatra on Friday at 15:34 IST, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the quake rocked at 15:34:58 IST Friday at a depth of 125 kilometres.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor