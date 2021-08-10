Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Myanmar's Burma

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Myanmar's Burma on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 63 kilometres North of Burma around 9 am.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor