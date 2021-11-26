Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits near Chittagong in Bangladesh

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning.

The quake hit 183 kilometres east of Chittagong at the depth of 60 km.

"M6.0 #earthquake strikes 183 km E of #Chittagong (#Bangladesh)," said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

