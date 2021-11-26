Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits near Chittagong in Bangladesh
By ANI | Published: November 26, 2021 06:24 AM2021-11-26T06:24:07+5:302021-11-26T06:35:07+5:30
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning.
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning.
The quake hit 183 kilometres east of Chittagong at the depth of 60 km.
"M6.0 #earthquake strikes 183 km E of #Chittagong (#Bangladesh)," said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app