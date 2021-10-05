Earthquake with 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 02:40 PM2021-10-05T14:40:49+5:302021-10-05T14:50:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan near Qarchi Gak on Tuesday afternoon.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan near Qarchi Gak on Tuesday afternoon.
The earthquake struck at 07:59:57 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.865 degrees north latitude and 66.6796 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app