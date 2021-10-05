Earthquake with 5.1 magnitude hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan near Qarchi Gak on Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake struck at 07:59:57 GMT on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.865 degrees north latitude and 66.6796 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

