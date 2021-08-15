East, central India to see increased rainfall

New Delhi, Aug 15 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over east and adjoining central India with heavy spells of rainfall over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim likely to continue till August 17.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over rest of the country during next five days, it said in a release on Sunday.

The IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days, while isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during next five days.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till August 17, over Jharkhand on August 16 and 17, over east Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19, over Chhattisgarh from August 16 to 19, and over Vidarbha on August 17 & 18.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Odisha till August 17, the IMD said.

Significant rainfall amount recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Saturday to 8.30 a.m. on Sunday: Bestir - 9 mm; Sumac - 7 mm; Surajpur and Cuddalore - 6 mm each; Valsad, Cannur, Kottayam and Thrissur - 5 mm each and Raigad and Uttarkashi - 4 mm each.

