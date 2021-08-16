ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.88 cr of NSCN (IM) members

New Delhi, Aug 16 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 6.88 crore of Rayilung Nsarangbe, a self styled Colonel of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM), his wife Ruth Chawang and Apam Muviah, secretary to Kilonser in connection with the money laundering probe involving the terror group.

An ED official here said that the agency has attached movable properties amounting to Rs 6.88 crore in the form of bank balances, mutual funds, insurance products etc, in the name of Nsarangbe, his wife Chawang and Muivah under PMLA.

The official said that during investigation it was found that the in-charges of four administrative districts of Manipur Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel, were reporting to Nsarangbe, as he was the Treasurer of "the Collective Leadership".

"The district representatives were submitting the extorted money along with the details of collection made by them from various economic activities to Nsarangbe," he said.

The official said that it was also revealed that the huge amount of extortion collected in the form of illegal "tax", was being directly collected by Nsarangbe. "Major part of the extortion amount was being utilised as per the direction of the Collective Leadership and part of it, was being deposited in the bank accounts maintained in the name of Nsarangbe, his wife and Muivah," the official said.

He said that to conceal the proceeds of crime, several mutual funds or insurance products were subscribed or purchased in the name of Chawang from the cash deposited in the accounts. Nsarangbe had also transferred huge amount of money to Muivah, Secretary to Kilonser, from the accounts maintained in the name of Chawang, he said.

The ED registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July last year and charge-sheet filed by the anti-terror probe agency on December 29 last year. The NIA in its charge sheet alleged that the terrorist gang of NSCN (IM) was carrying out well organised extortion racket in Manipur and Nagaland, resulting in diversion of government funds, that in pursuance of their conspiracy for terrorist acts.

It also alleged that the NSCN (IM) had been criminally intimidating construction companies, undertaking the road construction project in Manipur and collected huge sum as illegal "tax"

