ED seeks details of FIR, banking records of Kundra in porn case

New Delhi, July 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to launch a probe into the alleged financial dealings of Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who has been arrested by the Mumbai police as the prime accused in a pornographic films racket case.

According to senior ED officials familiar with the development, the financial probe agency has sought the copy of the FIR from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

An official of the ED said that the agency has also sought the details of the banking transactions of Kundra related to Hotshots and BollyFame.

The official said that before filing a case, the ED will also check financial transactions in other countries into the bank accounts of Kundra.

Earlier in the day, Kundra was sent to judicial custody till August 10 by a Mumbai court.

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police arrested Kundra on July 19 for his alleged role in a sensational case of producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile applications.

Soon after his arrest, Kundra was remanded to police custody till July 23, which was extended till July 27.

The police also raided Kundra's home in Juhu last Friday and recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty, besides summoning others.

The pornography case first surfaced in February this year.

Kundra has been charged with offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

