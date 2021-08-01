ED to grill Raj Singh Gehlot on how J&K Bank settled amount of Rs 289 cr at Rs 128 cr

By IANS | Published: August 1, 2021 08:24 AM2021-08-01T08:24:04+5:302021-08-01T08:40:08+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 1 Raj Singh Gehlot, Chairman of the Ambience Group of Companies who was arrested by ...

ED to grill Raj Singh Gehlot on how J&K Bank settled amount of Rs 289 cr at Rs 128 cr | ED to grill Raj Singh Gehlot on how J&K Bank settled amount of Rs 289 cr at Rs 128 cr

ED to grill Raj Singh Gehlot on how J&K Bank settled amount of Rs 289 cr at Rs 128 cr

Next

New Delhi, Aug 1 Raj Singh Gehlot, Chairman of the Ambience Group of Companies who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Raj singh gehlotRaj singh gehlotEnforcement DirectorateDepartment of economic affairs of finance ministryRevenue and department of economic affairsGovernment of india, directorate of enforcement