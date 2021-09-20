Eight killed in Russian university shootout, shocking video goes viral!

A gunman has killed at least eight people at a university in the Russian city of Perm. Videos circulating on social media showed people throwing belongings from windows of university buildings in the central city of Perm before jumping to flee the shooter. In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the health ministry said 24 people were receiving treatment, including 19 who had received gunshot wounds. The health ministry declined to comment when reached by AFP.

#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Russian university, harrowing footage shows students jumping out of windows to escape gunman



Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in education facilities and because of difficulty of buying firearms legally, although it is possible to register hunting rifles. The last such deadly attack took place in May 2021, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in his old school in the central Russian city of Kazan, killing nine people. Investigators said that man suffered from a brain disorder. But he was deemed fit to receive a license for the semi-automatic shotgun he used in the attack. On the day of that attack -- one of the worst in recent Russian history -- President Vladimir Putin called for a review of gun control laws.



