Elections represent opportunity for stability, unity in Libya

With just over 100 days until landmark elections in Libya, political leaders must join forces to ensure the vote is free, fair and inclusive, the UN envoy for the country told the Security Council on Friday.

Jan Kubis, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) briefed ambassadors on developments ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to take place on 24 December.

They were agreed under a political roadmap stemming from the historic October 2020 ceasefire between Libya's rival authorities, and the establishment of a Government of National Unity (GNU) earlier this year.

"Libya is at a crossroads where positive or negative outcomes are equally possible," said Kubis. "With the elections, there is an opportunity for Libya to move gradually and convincingly into a more stable, representative and civilian track."

He reported that the House of Representatives has adopted a law on the presidential election, while legislation for the parliamentary election is being finalised and could be considered and approved within the coming weeks.

Although the High National Election Commission (HNEC) has received the presidential election law, another body, the High State Council, complained that it had been adopted without consultation.

The HNEC chairman has said it will be ready to start implementation once the laws are received, and will do everything possible to meet the 24 December deadline.

"Thus, it is for the High National Election Commission to establish a clear electoral calendar to lead the country to the elections, with support of the international community, for the efforts of the Government of National Unity, all the respective authorities and institutions to deliver as free and fair, inclusive and credible elections as possible under the demanding and challenging conditions and constraints," said Kubis.

"The international community could help create more conducive conditions for this by facilitating the start of a gradual withdrawal of foreign elements from Libya without delay."

