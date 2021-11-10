Electric vehicle sales set to jump 80% in 2021: Report at COP26

Glasgow, Nov 10 Passenger electric vehicle sales are set to jump over 80 per cent in 2021 to 5.6 million units, off the back of unprecedented industry and government commitments around the world over the last two years, according to the Zero-Emission Vehicles Factbook, a special report published on Wednesday by BloombergNEF

