Elephants trample seven to death in Jharkhand in a week

Ranchi, Oct 15 At least seven people were killed and 24 injured, by marauding elephants, facing loss of natural habitat, in Jharkhand within a week, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday night, three elephants strayed into Ambadeeh village in Giridih and crushed two people, identified as Rohit Das and Sikandar Das. One of them died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A child was also seriously injured.

Elephant attacks have been prevalent in Hazaribagh, Khunti and Santhal Pargana districts.

On Tuesday, an elephant emerged from the forest and attacked a Durga puja fair in a settlement near Hazaribagh city, creating a near-stampede and injuring 20 people. Two of the seriously injured have been admitted to Hazaribagh hospital.

On October 11, a couple were attacked by the animals in Demontai adjoining Hazaribagh. While Mahaveer Birohar died on the spot, his wife was seriously injured.

Later, Ram Prasad of Turao village was also trampled to death.

On October 10, an elephant crushed to death Vishun Ravidas and Kriti Kujur in Kuba village of the same district.

Dr Tanveer Ahmed, working for conservation of elephants, said in the past 11 years, 800 people have been killed in elephant attacks, noting that deforestation caused due to developmental works has snatched away the natural habitat of elephants.

