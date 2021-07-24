Encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar, July 24 An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out on Saturday in Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

"The encounter is underway at Shokbaba forest, Sumblar area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The firefight was triggered after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire.

