Energy Security: PM Modi announces National Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi, Aug 15 In a major boost for India's energy sufficiency and security targets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced to launch a National Hydrogen Mission.

Delivering his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for energy independence and said that the plan involves India becoming a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports.

He said that among all the programmes being carried out today in the country, the one which would help India make a large leap is the area of green hydrogen.

"Under the National Flag, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that India will have to pledge to become energy independent before its 100 years of Independence.

The strategy will be to leverage scale for its ambitious green hydrogen plan in line with the renewable energy programme, making India lead the world in terms of clean energy.

