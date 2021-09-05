Engineering student arrested for raping trainee air hostess

Gandhinagar, Sep 5 An engineering student was arrested in Ahmedabad on Saturday for allegedly raping a trainee air hostess by sedating her.

In her police complaint, the woman has accused Jeet Trivedi of "mixing something in her drink" and then raping her.

She mentioned in the complaint that Trivedi befriended her through Instagram and thereafter, called her at his home, saying his parents wished to meet her.

The accused then, according to the complainant, mixed something in her soft drink which made her unconscious. Thereafter, the accused raped her.

The woman has alleged that Trivedi raped her frequently after making her unconscious multiple times. She has also alleged that the engineering student used to blackmail her to rape her. According to the complainant, the accused had also shot her nude pictures through which he used to blackmail her.

The police have registered a complaint of rape, threatening and blackmailing against Trivedi, and began an investigation.

