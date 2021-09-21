EOW raids 9 places of Bihar police men's association president

Patna, Sep 21 The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Bihar conducted raids early on Tuesday morning at 9 places of Narendra Kumar Dhiraj, a retired police officer and the state police men's association president.

Teams of EOW conducted simultaneous raids in Bhojpur, Patna and Arwal districts. An official of the EOW said that Dhiraj and his relatives have accumulated movable and immovable properties worth several crores of rupees in these three districts. An FIR under sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Disproportionate Assets Act, 1988 has been registered in EOW police station of Patna.

"The assets worth crores of rupees were earned while staying in public service and the value of the assets are much bigger than the known sources of earning of Dhiraj and his relatives," said an official of EOW Patna who requested anonymity.

