Equities decline in early trade; Hindustan Zinc top loser

New Delhi, Dec 14 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell in early trade on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,106 points, down 0.3 per cent.

It opened at 58,059 points from the previous close of 58,283 points.

Till now it touched a low of 57,843 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,283 points after closing at 17,368 on Monday.

It traded at 17,320 points, down 0.3 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Piramal Enterprise, Tata Motors, SBI cards were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

