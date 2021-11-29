Equity indices fall marginally in early trade

Mumbai, Nov 29 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) declined marginally on early trade session on Monday.

At 9.45 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,044 points, down 0.13 per cent.

It opened at 57,028 points from the previous close of 57,107 points.

Till now it touched a low of 56,382 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,338 points after closing at 17,026 on Friday.

It traded at 16,985 points, down 0.21 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports, Bandhan Bank and General Insurance were some of the top losers.

On the contrary, Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank and Dr. Reddy's Labs were the top gainers in early trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor