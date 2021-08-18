Erring J&K Police officer removed from his position

Srinagar, Aug 18 Hours after the J&K Police chief, Dilbag Singh ordered action against him, the officer who used force against media persons was removed from his position on Wednesday.

Dilbag Singh, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) had ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar to take immediate action against the middle rung officer who thrashed some media persons on Tuesday when they were reporting about the restrictions imposed on Muharram procession by the authorities.

Following DGP's orders, the officer was removed from his position and action has been taken against others involved in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The video showing the officer using batons on media persons had gone viral on Tuesday.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had sought action against the police officer and asked the Lt. Governor-led administration to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor