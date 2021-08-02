Essar Oil UK announces appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Stanlow (UK), Aug 2 The Board of Directors of Essar Oil (UK) Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Maheshwari as its Chief Executive Officer.

EOUK's Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is a key strategic national facility, annually producing over 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuels.

Maheshwari joins EOUK at a transformative juncture as it accelerates its transition to a 'Low Carbon Energy Provider' of the future.

As CEO, Maheshwari will work closely with the EOUK Board on the delivery of a number of strategic energy transition projects which are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK.

Amongst these are HyNet (a low carbon hydrogen energy and carbon capture project) which will transform the North West of England and North Wales into one of the world's first low carbon industrial clusters, together with the building of a Biofuels business which will include production of both renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With more than 25 years' senior leadership experience, across the utilities, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Europe and Asia, Maheshwari will lead an experienced management team and further strengthen corporate governance within the ESG framework.

Most recently, Deepak was CFO and Head of Strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, India's largest commercial multi-port operator. He was previously CFO of Essar Energy Limited.

EOUK Chairman, Prashant Ruia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Deepak to EOUK. His immense corporate experience will prove invaluable during such an important period of growth for the company, which is aiming to be a leading player in the transition towards a sustainable society by delivering cleaner energy solutions."

"I am delighted to be joining EOUK as Chief Executive Officer and look forward to building on the impressive legacy that Essar colleagues have created. The UK's green economy continues to develop and flourish and the Board and I will work hard to ensure EOUK sits at the fulcrum of the UK's sustainable, low carbon future."

