Essential that China shouldn't' view ties with India through lens of third country: Jaishankar tells Wang at SCO

It is essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday at 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe.

Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe and discussed the disengagement process between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Jaishankar further stated that China and India should set an example for Asian solidarity.

"Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country. As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example," said Jaishankar.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments, read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

"Met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe. Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for the development of bilateral ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar noted that since their last meeting on July 14, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area.

"However there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved," read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

Jaishankar recalled that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb. Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner.

He, therefore, emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Jaishankar further underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh noting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas have been an essential basis for progress in the bilateral relations.

"In this regard, the Ministers agreed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest," read the release.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in touch.

( With inputs from ANI )

