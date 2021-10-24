Ethiopia tops 362,000 COVID-19 cases
Ethiopia registered 441 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 362,088 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.
The ministry reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and 463 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll and recoveries to 6,347 and 332,941 respectively.
Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.
Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has so far administered a total of 4,286,768 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.
Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. (ANI/Xinhua)
