EU asks member states to offer safe legal pathways out of Afghanistan for at-risk people

EU member states should come up with safe legal pathways for people who are particularly at risk, such as female judges and human rights activists, to travel from militant-controlled Afghanistan to Europe, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.

"We have a duty to help those who are particularly at risk in Afghanistan, be it before or after the deadline. These are ... for example, human rights activists, female judges and lawyers, journalists, educated women and their children. For these groups, the message is quite clearly that the EU is asking member states to offer safe pathways to Europe for them to be able to come," Mamer told a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that NATO countries should be also involved in efforts to safely evacuate at-risk groups from Kabul.

"We are also going to work with countries in the region so internally displaced people can safely go back to their homes in Afghanistan," the official added.

After the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, many countries began evacuating their citizens and Afghans who had worked for international missions, from the Central Asian country through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the military of the allied forces.

Foreign troops are under pressure to meet the August 31 deadline for exiting the country, as the Taliban warned earlier this week that they would not allow departures after the indicated date. The group, however, pledged safety to all those currently trying to leave the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

