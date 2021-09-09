EU expresses concerns over human rights, enforced disappearances in Pakistan before renewal of GSP Plus

European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday expressed concerns over human rights and enforced disappearances in Pakistan before the renewal of GSP Plus that is going to expire by the end of 2023.

Kaminara said that the protection of human rights, press freedom and enforced disappearances in Pakistan were some of the union's major concerns, reported Geo News.

Addressing a news conference at the launching of the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in Islamabad, the ambassador said that the compliance report for gauging Islamabad's progress on 27 United Nations conventions was currently under preparation, while the existing arrangement of GSP Plus (GSP +) for Pakistan and other countries was going to expire by the end of 2023.

All recipient countries, including Pakistan, will have to apply for renewal of GSP Plus status beyond December 2023.

EU envoy said that Pakistan's progress and compliance will determine its ability to get status renewed for an extended period.

The GSP+ is a special component of the GSP scheme that provides additional trade incentives to developing countries already benefitting from GSP.

The GSP+ status granted to Pakistan requires the country to demonstrate progress on the implementation of 27 international core conventions. This condition constitutes strong leverage for the European Union in terms of monitoring any direct advocacy with Pakistan.

